GREAT FALLS – Prepare your floats and water guns, the Electric City Water Park will officially open for the summer season on Monday.
The Water Park will be open from noon to 6:00 PM daily except for Wednesdays, and pool rentals are available in the evenings. It features several pools, a couple of tower water slides and pool equipment rentals. You can even rent the park itself for private events like birthdays and group parties, with lifeguards, life jackets and boogie boards available on site.
Additionally, there will also be lap swimming from Mondays to Thursdays starting Tuesday for daily or monthly rates. Water Walking will also be available starting July 1 on those same days with similar payment options.
The reopening comes after the park’s bathhouse went through several renovations, with funding from Great Falls Park District 1 and the Community Development Block Grant.
The park will continue running until August 27. For more information on ticket, pass and rental prices as well as special park events, you can visit the City of Great Falls’ official website, or you can call the Water Park at (406) 454-9008.