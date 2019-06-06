Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 338 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA BLAINE CHOUTEAU IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BROADWATER GALLATIN MADISON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG SANDY, BOZEMAN, BOZEMAN PASS, CARTER, CASCADE, CHINOOK, ENNIS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HARLEM, HAYS, HOBSON, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, MARTINSDALE, NORRIS HILL, RAYNESFORD, RAYNOLDS PASS, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, TWIN BRIDGES, VIRGINIA CITY, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.