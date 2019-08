GREAT FALLS- The Electric City Water Park closes August 27 at 6:00 P.M. for people, but for dogs that enjoy swimming the water park will be open August 29 for their Drool in the Pool event to end the season.

Dogs will be allowed to swim in the pool from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. as long as the weather permits.

It will cost $5 per dog and owners will have to provide proof of current vaccinations.

No people will be allowed in the pools with the dogs.