BLACK EAGLE - The owners of the Electric City Speedway in Black Eagle announced Monday that they're getting ready to retire after almost 30 years.
Within that time, they’ve striven to create memories worth repeating for hundreds of racing enthusiasts in Montana and beyond.
It all started in 1990, when the venue was on the brink of closure. Speedway Manager Dan Mann, who grew up with a passion for racing, was trying to sell the site as a real estate agent to keep it up and running. However, he couldn’t find a buyer.
"So a friend of mine suggested, ‘Why don't you just buy it?’" explained Dan.
Despite not having any money down, the Speedway owners at the time took faith in him, and he bought the area soon after. Since then, he’s gradually made additions to the speedway with time, such as adding more concrete to the safety barriers and using fresh dirt for the tracks from season to season.
As the business grew, his family did as well, and whether it was keeping score during races, or managing security, Dan, his wife and their kids came together to run the Speedway.
"It's been an education process for them and a lot of fun one for us," said Dan.
Of all the challenges they faced as a team, weather was the biggest by far.
"When the weather rolls in and dumps water all over us or wind blows dust? It's been difficult," he said.
At 77-years-old, Dan’s age is the main reason behind the announced retirement, especially after he injured his ankle back in March, which affected his ability to run errands for the venue.
"I've had to rely on some really good friends to help me out," said Dan.
At the moment, the new owner is set to take over sometime in January 2020. While Dan can't talk about who they are just yet, Dan said he has high hopes for the speedway’s bright future.
"I feel a bit sad having to retire, but I love the game and I want to be a part of it,” said Dan. “So I'm going to keep coming and I’ll help out wherever i can."
Rain or shine, Dan said racing will continue for the 2020 season.