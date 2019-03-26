Electric City Shark Tank: How Your Child Can Participate?

GREAT FALLS - It's called the Electric City Shark Tank, and Great Falls Public High School students are gearing up for the fifth year in a row to pitch their business ideas to five local judges a.k.a. business experts living in Great Falls. Here’s how your son or daughter can get involved in future years to come.
It's as simple as signing up for a marketing and entrepreneurship class offered by the Great Falls Public School System.
Travis Crawford is a business teacher at CMR High School and says by getting involved with this course, it gives students a real-life opportunity to try something new and see if it's for them. And get this - the very first group of students from Electric City Shark Tank is still expanding their invention called, Re-Lax LaCrosse, which is recycled plastic lacrosse heads.
"They had investing. They had some national exposure. They had a team that was going to play with their head in the World Games, but the plastics just weren't strong enough at that point,” Travis Crawford, a teacher at CMR High School.
Specifically, a Turkish National Team was going to use the heads for the European National Championship Tournament.
Since then, the team has gone through and revamped their lacrosse heads. As for right now, a company in Missoula is looking at helping with funding and the plastic makeup of the head.
If you have younger kiddos, and they're hoping to get a head start on being money maker's, well, GFPS says Lincoln Elementary is also involved with their own Electric City Shark Tank.
This year's Electric City Shark Tank is on May 9 at Montana State University College of Great Falls in Heritage Hall at 5:30 p.m.
The winning team will get $3,000 to go towards their invention. That money comes from sponsors in the community.