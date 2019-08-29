EEE: Rare & deadly mosquito-transmitted illness

GREAT FALLS- Eastern Equine Encephalitis known as EEE is a rare and deadly mosquito-transmitted illness that's taken one person's life this year.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said there has been one reported case of EEE during 2016 in Montana. But, the person didn’t get the illness in Montana, they got it when they were traveling in the Gulf Coast states.
Health officials said since there’s never been a “homegrown” case of EEE in Montana so people don’t need to be concerned about it unless you’re traveling to Eastern/Gulf Coast states. People can only get EEE from an infected mosquito that bites them.
Stacey Anderson, the Lead Epidemiologist for Communicable Disease Prevention & Control Bureau, explained people can't spread it from person to person.
Health officials said, it takes four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito to get symptoms of EEE.
“The Virus is transmitted in a couple of different steps. There’s a bit of a cycle to it. You have to have the perfect conditions for this to work," said Anderson. Right now those perfect conditions where’s it’s being transmitted by a certain species of mosquito to a bird and then it has to get picked up by another type of mosquito that can infect both humans and birds and then if it’s still infected all the way through and lands on a person and infests them, then you have transmission and it has to be these optimal conditions for it to happen and we just don’t see that out here.”
Health officials said this rare disease can cause inflammation of someone's brain, roughly 30% of people who get this illness die. Many who survive, end up having neurological problems.
Health officials explained those at risk include anyone who's near areas where infected mosquitoes would be. People living near woodland habitats and people who are spending a lot of time outside should especially take precaution.
-Put insect repellent containing DEET on your clothes and skin
-Wear long sleeves and pants
-If you still have your backyard swimming pools out, empty them and keep them on their sides when they're not being used
-Make sure you have proper screens on windows
-Take away mosquito breed sites by draining out water that's in your flower pots or barrels outside
Health officials said some of the symptoms of EEE include a headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. If someone thinks they have the illness, call the doctor right away.