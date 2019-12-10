GREAT FALLS- Eagle Mount Therapeutic Recreation Center is seeking volunteers for winter season events.
The center is encouraging the community to come out and help with their up and coming skiing and snowboarding event. The main requirement for anyone interested is you must at least have a basic skill level for skiing or snowboarding.
There are currently 90 people in the program looking forward to this event but only one person to get them there, meaning this event is at stake to not happen without help from the community.
"Eagle Mount is always in need of volunteers, especially in the winter season. We serve people from Malta all the way to Browning, Canada down to Livingston and its a huge amount of population that comes through showdown stores that need adoptive assistance, and so our biggest need right now is volunteers", said program coordinator Stephanie Richardson.
To apply all you have to do is head over to the Eagle Mounts website and sign up.
If you are approved there will be two training sessions that will be open to all volunteers. For more information, you can visit www.eaglemount.net