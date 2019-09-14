GREAT FALLS - If you are familiar with the Great Falls library then you may know about Library2go the electronic book rental service offered to library cardholders.
Now what you might not know is that even though the books are digital there are still only so many copies to go around.
With digital licensing the library is only able to buy a certain amount at once to be checked and just like with physical books once they’re all gone the next person has to wait for one to get returned and now the wait could get worse.
With the number of books able to be bought decreased to one copy of the book for the whole state, not just the electric city.
“McMillan is going to start limiting our ability to purchase their new titles so starting November 1st for the first eight weeks a book is out we who serve over 800,000 people will be able to buy one copy of that book which obviously is not going to meet the needs of our users,” said Susie McIntyre, Great Falls Public Library Director.
Now the time and number of books available will increase after the eight weeks but McIntyre tells us that the price of a new release can be as high as one hundred dollars for one copy of a new title.
The embargo is expected to cause longer waits for people to rent e-books when new titles are released.
Great Falls Library is asking people to share your frustrations with McMillan in hopes for a change in the e-book policy.