Dennis Van Hook has worked as a teacher and therapist for over 40 years. Dennis also has less than one year to live, after his tongue cancer spread to his chest.
Since his diagnosis, Dennis has quit his job as a counselor at Malmstrom Air Force Base, and has taken up a new office at Electric City Coffee.
He and his friend, Jenna Anderson, are holding “Tuesdays with Dennis.” It's meant to provide an outlet for people to come and have casual conversations about death and loss.
It’s a topic Dennis says is usually considered too taboo for people to talk comfortably about.
“When they told me I have 12 months, I decided I have to do something different, I want to give back to the community and do something that's not done very often,” says Dennis.
He and Jenna will be at Electric City Coffee every Tuesday from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The conversation is open to anyone who would like to participate, and Dennis wants to make clear: it's completely free, and not meant to serve as a formal therapy session.