GREAT FALLS - Call it a dream, a mission or just a passion for the outdoors.
The members of ducks unlimited bring all of that and more to their efforts for wildlife conservation.
“In 2012 we started with an ambitious goal of raising 2 billion dollars for our mission and we crushed that by raising two billion three-hundred and forty million dollars and here at Brenton Lake Refugee we are recognizing the major sponsors who stepped up to make a commitment as well as legacy members who made a commitment during the campaign,” said Chris Hildebrant, Director of Development, Ducks Unlimited
Today they unveiled this bench showing gratitude to those who helped earn the 2.3 billion dollars for conservation of Montana and national wildlife.
“So that'll go nationwide and it even extends into Canada and Mexico so well do uh get projects up there and obviously a different model for a different country so things we do in Mexico and Canada are a little different than the U.S but typically we'll see wetland conservation where we're actually getting water back on the landscape and then we're working on programs like conservation easements,” Robert Sanders, Conservation Program Manager, Ducks Unlimited
Other projects include working with landowners to map out plans for properties to see if ducks unlimited can help with conserving or improving the land.
For ranchers, their cattle need grass and water, and for ducks, they need grass and water.
So in proper Montanan fashion, neighbors are helping each other out while protecting the treasure states wildlife.