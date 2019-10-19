Drug take-back locations will be put up in Great Falls and Helena as a part of Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 26.
According to the FDA, medicine take-back options are the best way to safely dispose of most types of unneeded or expired prescription and over the counter medicines.
Prescription drugs can be dropped off in Great Falls from 10 am to 2 pm in Great Falls behind Dante’s Restaurant at 812 14th Street North.
In Helena, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is taking prescription drugs from 10 am to 2 pm in the Walgreens parking lot at 1150 11th AVE, or in the Albertsons parking lot at 3151 N Montana AVE.
The FDA asks that before people dispose of their prescriptions at a drug take-back, all personal information on the label of pill bottles or medicine packaging be removed.
Most types of unneeded or expired prescription and over the counter medicines can be given to medicine take-back programs.
If there is not a take-back program available at the time, the FDA has a list of medicines they recommend to get flushed down a toilet to prevent misuse or accidental ingestion.