HELENA, Mont.- A teen is dead after a diving accident near Gates of the Mountains on the Missouri River.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton confirms the victim, David Delcomte, 17, jumped off a cliff nearly 40 feet high into the Missouri River just north of Helena.
Delcomte, a CMR Rustler football player, was getting ready to enter his senior year. The outside linebacker also played for the Great Falls Fury Lacrosse team.
Despite school being out, CMR High School made the following statement on Facebook:
Saturday, July 27, we received news of a tragic death of one of our CMR students. David Delcomte, senior to be, died in an accident while spending time with his family at Holter Lake. Mr. Parsons was able to visit with David’s mother and assured her that the Rustler Family is available to provide support as needed. Starting Monday, July 29th, members of the CMR administration, counseling department, and coaching staff will be available to provide support if necessary. This is obviously very sad news and we are going to be available for anyone in the Rustler community. If you need some support during this difficult time, please do not hesitate to call the main office, 268-6100, if needed. Please respect the privacy of David’s family and friends during this difficult time, but keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Memorial information will be posted here in the near future.
Police say the boy was boating with his family near Gates of the Mountains just before 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27. They say the boy didn't see an outcropping of rocks before he jumped.
The boy's father immediate dove in after his son, but could not find him. A Gate of the Mountains tour boat was passing by at the time and was able to radio for help. Search and Rescue crews later found the boy's body in 30 feet of water south of Mann Gulch.