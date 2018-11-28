Dana Bennett, 41 years of age, of Great Falls, Montana has been identified as the victim.
A 41-year-old man died in a rollover crash on Overlook Drive Friday night.
According to the GFPD, the crash occurred at around 9:30 Friday night. The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Witnesses say he appeared to be traveling towards River Drive South at speeds around 70 miles per hour.
Witnesses told the GFPD the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Police say the vehicle went off the road, the driver over-corrected and rolled several times.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected. The vehicle came to rest near the intersection by Lower River Road.
GFPD says speed and alcohol were both factors in the accident.
The name of the driver has not been released and police say this is an ongoing investigation.
