Over the past few years, school districts across Montana found different levels of lead in their water systems after running some voluntary tests. Under a new proposal from the Department of Human and Health Services, those types of tests could become mandatory.
Currently, there are no laws requiring schools to test for lead in their water, but if the suggestions from DPHHS become policy, school districts statewide would have to test their water systems every quarter for any possible contaminants, including lead.
They would have to work with state certified labs to analyze every water sample gathered. All results would then be sent to the Department of Environmental Quality for testing.
If they find contaminants that go over the recommended levels, schools would then have to replace or repair their water supply systems, while making all test results available to the public.
Despite this being only part of the proposal, Environment Montana State Director Skye Borden says it doesn't do enough.
"i would prefer for it to go further. I would like for the American Academy of Pediatrics standard, the health based standard, to be enforced across the board."
Despite a lack of policy, Brian Patrick, the director of business and operations at Great Falls Public Schools, said schools in the district flush their pipes near the end of every summer and work with the City of Great Falls to test water quality.
"We know the water we're getting from the city doesn't have the lead particulate in it. So as it goes through our system with the flushing, we're confident our students are getting good water," said Patrick.
While GFPS is generally for the proposal, Patrick said the district would have to find a balance between implementing policy and managing their budget.
"It's pretty comprehensive, and the more comprehensive it gets, the more expensive it gets,” said Patrick. “So there's always that balance between dollars spent and the reality of the results and what we're looking for."
DPHHS is currently looking for public feedback on the proposal. In an email sent to KFBB, the department said, “DPHHS encourages the public to comment on the proposed rules. Public participation is vital to the administrative rulemaking process. We know this is very important to Montanans, and that is why we extended the public comment period to allow more time for folks to comment.”
If you’d like to submit data, drop a comment or give general feedback, you can contact DPHHS at dphhslegal@mt.gov. You can also write letters to Gwen Knight at Department of Public Health and Human Services, P.O. Box 4210, Helena, Montana, or call at (406) 444-4094.
The deadline for public comment ends at 5:00pm on Sept. 16.