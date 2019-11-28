GREAT FALLS - As communities across Montana prepare food for Thanksgiving with friends and family, some in the Electric City did a different type of burning, while bracing the cold, in the annual Burn the Bird run.
Dozens of marathoners from all walks of life started off Thursday morning with plenty of blowing snow at Gibson Park, but that wasn't enough to stop them from pushing through from start to finish.
At the loud bang of a gunshot, runners and walkers alike took off. Some headed as far as the Black Eagle Dam and the Marriott Spring Hill Suites, while others made a loop around the park.
Before Race Montana officially took over the event, the event’s original creator pitched the idea 14 years ago as a way to prepare for Thanksgiving feasts later in the day.
"She goes, 'You know, we want you to come out, burn some calories before you actually go and 'Burn the Bird,'" said Ronald Ray, one of the organizers with Race Montana.
In the past, trails had duck tape and cones to mark the path. This time around it was easy to spot, thanks to plow work from the City of Great Falls.
The marathon would’ve been impossible to hold if inches of snow had covered the tracks, according to Ray.
"Without those guys doing that, we wouldn't have been able to do it," he said.
As the blizzard went on however, the weather did pose a bit of a challenge, especially since the city wasn’t able to plow every part of the track.
"It's really really hard because it's really cold," said Phin Waddell, who walked around the park alongside his mother Katie.
"The parts that were unplowed was about four inches of snow. So trying to trudge your feet through the snow was a little difficult,” said Adam Edgerton, a local who ran in the event’s 10K run. “If I'm still here, I'm still going to do it again next year, snow or not."
Despite the snow, Ray said he hopes events like Burn the Bird give people a chance to exercise while enjoying the outdoors.
"We have a lot of nice places here in Great Falls so we just want to promote that," he said.
Part of the proceeds from event registrations will go towards local organizations, like the River Edge Trail, as a way of paying it forward on Thanksgiving Day.