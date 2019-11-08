Downtown GF Military appreciation days

GREAT FALLS- Several businesses in Great Falls are offering military appreciation days discounts in Downtown Great Falls.

Businesses with the poster above in their window are offering specials to active duty, retired military, veterans and their family members.

According to the Downtown Great Falls Association, some of the businesses that are participating in the discounts and specials through November 9 are:

Be a Siren

20% off total purchase

Brush Crazy

10% off in studio purchase

Clark & Lewie's

20% discount in restaurant for all who show military ID or are in uniform

Club Cigar

$2 draft and well drinks

Let's Play Games and Toys

10% off, cannot be combined with other offers or discounts

Dragonfly Drygoods

50% off Americana products with ID

Eklunds

15% off purchase

Electric City Coffee & Bistro

15% off all products with ID

Ferrin's Furniture

15% off any regular priced item

Fire Artisan Pizza

10% off purchase everyday

Great Harvest Breads

10% off breads, sandwiches and goodies, everyday

Hi-Line Climbing Center

military appreciation all month long, including

-No initiation fee starting a membership.

- $5/ person entry Sundays and Mondays incl. rentals (65% off regular price).

-Free instruction (call to schedule)

- unlimited guest passes for military members.

Hoglunds

10% off purchase everyday

Kaufman's

10% off purchase

Klover

25% off online or in-store purchase, 15% off everyday

Mighty Mo Brew Pub

20% off regular menu items (Beer and Food)

Mind Body Yoga

10% off Monthly Unlimited membership

MT Mosaics

Receive 10% off on purchases of $5 or more with ID

My Viola

10% discount on your flower or plant purchase OR a My Viola gift item for 10% off for Active or Veterans (with military id) on their purchase. (excluding Weddings, Funeral, Delivery fee or Special order items).

Originality Balloons

10% discount on sales with ID

Sora & Co

25% off storewide

The Blue Rose

25% discount on purchase

The Runway Salon

15% off all services and product with ID

Vey pur

Active duty receives 10% off everyday

