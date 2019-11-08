GREAT FALLS- Several businesses in Great Falls are offering military appreciation days discounts in Downtown Great Falls.
Businesses with the poster above in their window are offering specials to active duty, retired military, veterans and their family members.
According to the Downtown Great Falls Association, some of the businesses that are participating in the discounts and specials through November 9 are:
Be a Siren
20% off total purchase
Brush Crazy
10% off in studio purchase
Clark & Lewie's
20% discount in restaurant for all who show military ID or are in uniform
Club Cigar
$2 draft and well drinks
Let's Play Games and Toys
10% off, cannot be combined with other offers or discounts
Dragonfly Drygoods
50% off Americana products with ID
Eklunds
15% off purchase
Electric City Coffee & Bistro
15% off all products with ID
Ferrin's Furniture
15% off any regular priced item
Fire Artisan Pizza
10% off purchase everyday
Great Harvest Breads
10% off breads, sandwiches and goodies, everyday
Hi-Line Climbing Center
military appreciation all month long, including
-No initiation fee starting a membership.
- $5/ person entry Sundays and Mondays incl. rentals (65% off regular price).
-Free instruction (call to schedule)
- unlimited guest passes for military members.
Hoglunds
10% off purchase everyday
Kaufman's
10% off purchase
Klover
25% off online or in-store purchase, 15% off everyday
Mighty Mo Brew Pub
20% off regular menu items (Beer and Food)
Mind Body Yoga
10% off Monthly Unlimited membership
MT Mosaics
Receive 10% off on purchases of $5 or more with ID
My Viola
10% discount on your flower or plant purchase OR a My Viola gift item for 10% off for Active or Veterans (with military id) on their purchase. (excluding Weddings, Funeral, Delivery fee or Special order items).
Originality Balloons
10% discount on sales with ID
Sora & Co
25% off storewide
The Blue Rose
25% discount on purchase
The Runway Salon
15% off all services and product with ID
Vey pur
Active duty receives 10% off everyday