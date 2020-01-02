Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EASTERN GLACIER, CASCADE, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA AND EASTERN TETON. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE ISOLATED TREE OR POWER LINE DAMAGE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&