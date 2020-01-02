GREAT FALLS- With the holiday season over, the City of Great Falls is repurposing the downtown Christmas tree and selling raffle tickets for the result.
According to the Downtown Great Falls Association, the tree will be turned into a custom dining room table by The Good Wood Guys.
Raffle tickets for the table are being sold by the Downtown Association for $20 each and proceeds will go towards future Christmas activities in Downtown Great Falls.
The drawing for the table will be held on June 17, 2020, the winner working with the Good Wood Guys to design the table.
You can purchase raffle tickets at the Downtown Office, Kaufman’s Menswear, Mighty Mo Brew Pub, Ferrin’s Furniture, Belle’s and Lace Bridal, The Good Wood Guys and through Downtown Association board members.