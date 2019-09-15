GREAT FALLS – The Doppler radar is a key tool when it comes to gathering accurate weather information. But, starting on Monday, the great falls Doppler will be turned off for upgrades and maintenance.
The main function for the Doppler radar is to send out energy that acts like a signal.
This energy then bounces off rain and wind and returns to the Doppler.
This tells analysts how much rain or other weather conditions are currently in effect.
“Our radar is going through an upgrade this week starting Monday tomorrow it is not a major upgrade in terms of features that we'll be getting with the radar but it is a lot of electrical replacement of electrical parts to maintain the radars life over the next ten or so years,” said Bob Hoenisch, Meteorologist
Projects similar to this one have been completed in only one day but can take up to three to four. The great falls national weather service is hopeful to have the radar back on sooner rather than later.