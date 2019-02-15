Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR RAPID RISES FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 100 PM MST SATURDAY. * AT 819 AM MST, AN ICE JAM CONTINUES TO CAUSE MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER SOUTH OF CASCADE. * FLOODING WILL GENERALLY REMAIN SOUTH OF CASCADE, IMPACTING SECTIONS OF SHEEP CREEK ROAD, CAUSING SOME CLOSURES. AT THIS MOMENT, THIS ICE JAM IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INTERSTATE 15. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ICE JAMS CAN BE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN IMPROVE OR WORSEN WITH LITTLE NOTICE. IF AN ICE JAM IS ENCOUNTERED STAY OFF ICE, DO NOT DRIVE ACROSS FLOODED ROADS, AND REPORT TO AUTHORITIES OR THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN, FERGUS AND MEAGHER. * WHEN...FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS...AND 4 TO 7 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. VERY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. THERE WILL BE A BREAK IN THE SNOWFALL DURING THE DAY TODAY, BUT ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED TOWARDS THE EVENING HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&