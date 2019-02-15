A man in Great Falls is celebrating his 21st birthday by saying no to drinking in hopes of raising donations for the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
However, his story doesn’t end there.
People from across the state are reaching out, asking how they can help.
Jarred Nichols is hoping to raise 21 of each kind of item that you can donate to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.
•Winter coats (adults & children's);
•Gloves, scarves, hats (adults & children's);
•Bibles;
•New office supplies;
•New/newish: shoes/boots;
•Books
•Hygiene products (new)
•Feminine products (new)
If there’s something else you would like to donate, Jarred says to reach out to him through Facebook Messenger or the phone number posted on his public Facebook page.
So far, he’s already raised 21 coats, 2 winter boots, 1 pair of coveralls, and tons of toiletries.
Now, he can look forward to 21 handmade hats from April Angove, a woman inspired by his story from Butte.
“I think that it’s great that he’s using his own daily struggle as a way to kind of promote something beneficial for his whole community,” explains April.
She says it’s important to show your support for the community and that sometimes, people just need a small pick me up.
Hand-making accessories such as hats are her way of doing just that.
If you’re interested in helping Jarred celebrate his birthday, feel free to stop by our station at 3200 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT 59414 where we’ll have a drop box set up until March 18th.