GREAT FALLS – A dog is back in the arms of its owner after a bit of an accidental trip on Monday.
“Jetta” was in a kennel in the back of her owner’s truck when it was stolen in Butte earlier. After travelling for a bit, the thief let her out in Great Falls.
A community member saw her running free and held her before Animal Control arrived.
Animal Control Officer Staigmiller said she was glad Jetta was micro chipped, since ACO was able to call the owner.
In a Facebook post, the Great Falls Police Department wrote, “[The owner] was so filled with joy he broke down in tears when he found out she was safe.”
The stolen truck was recovered separately, according to GFPD.