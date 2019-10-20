GREAT FALLS - The dog park in the electric city will be closing up temporarily starting tomorrow at 6:30 in the morning as part of the fertilization care program.
Since the park opened up in July of 2009, it quickly became one of the city’s most popular locations for dog owners.
According to parks manager Lonnie Dalke, due to the park's high usage rate, regular maintenance helps maintain quality turf to enhance the experience of owners and pets.
The Park is set to be closed for only a few hours and is expected to re-open at noon tomorrow