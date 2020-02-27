GREAT FALLS - With the coronavirus going impacting people’s health across the globe, and stocks across the U.S., it’s easy to forget another danger that some say is much more imminent: the influenza virus, or flu.
So far, over 6,000 flu cases have been reported in Montana as of Feb. 15, and with a warmer than normal winter season, some are wondering if our lack of a real cold snap to kill off the virus has had something to do with its spreading.
Temperatures can definitely play a role in creating the prime conditions necessary for the virus to spread, but not in the ways you may think. In fact, a potential cold snap could make things even worse.
Thanks to cold temperatures and low humidity, anyplace with winter weather can help the virus last longer and spread in local communities.
"For some reason, that tends to make this virus to be able to survive a lot longer on surfaces or in general,” said Stacey Anderson, a lead epidemiologist with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
Some studies suggest certain lifestyle choices, like spending more time indoors during frigid conditions, can actually increase your chances of getting sick, according to Harvard University.
"It's a lot easier for people to spread it to each other when we're all congregating in small spaces compared to in the summer, where it's a little easier to kind of go out and about," Anderson explained.
Weather conditions are expected to warm up as we get closer to spring, but Anderson recommends that you don’t let your guard down since you can still catch the flu year round.
"Wash your hands frequently, clean surfaces often. If you do get sick, stay home until you feel better so you don't pass it to anybody else,” said Anderson, explaining just some of the preventative steps you can take to combat the flu.
On top of that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends covering coughs and sneezes, taking medicine if your doctor prescribes it and of course, getting your yearly flu shot if you haven't already.
the effectiveness of flu shots can affect any given flu season, according to Anderson. While results may vary, the
And while it can vary, vaccines can reduce your risk of catching the flu from anywhere between 40 - 60%.