Do you really need 10,000 steps every day

GREAT FALLS- Okay, over the years "getting 10,000 steps a day" has become the talker for those trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy lifestyle. According to JAMA Internal Medicine, now recent studies are showing getting those steps in are helping older women live longer.
According to this study- nearly 17,000 women wore a device monitoring their steps for seven straight days and about four years.
Researchers ended up finding women who reached an average of 4,400 steps a day cut their risk of dying significantly. They were 41 percent less likely to die than those who took the least steps, an average of 2,700 a day.
"I try not to go a day without it. I run regularly so I like to make sure I get at least 10,000 in. I'm disappointed when I'm not,” said Tina Hertel, a woman who’s a frequent walker.
Then the study showed, those who walked more, their risk of dying went down but tapered off at about 7,500 steps a day. The study also says it didn't matter how fast these women moved- it only mattered the number of steps taken. On the flip side- the study says other researchers have found that walking speed does impact life span.
Some people tell us, they track their steps but don't necessarily set out a specific goal they need to reach. But, some don't track their steps at all, and they are okay with going to bed knowing they probably got their steps in somehow.
According to JAMA Internal Medicine, this study focused on white women with an average age of 72. The study says they need to do more research to see if the same results apply to more diverse groups.