In the spirit of the 4th of July, we took to the streets to find out how much Great Falls Residents know about the 4th of July.
Do you know the answer to these questions?
1) How many amendments does the Constitution have?
2) When was the Constitution written?
3) How many strips are on the American Flag?
4) What is the U.S. national bird?
5) How many hot dogs do Americans consume on the 4th of July?
6) What state is Mount Rushmore in?
7) What color was commonly used to celebrate the 4th of July early?