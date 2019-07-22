Temperatures are hitting the 90's this week and there are some fun ways you can beat the heat from home.
Project #1: Gummy Bear Popsicle
All you need for this project is some Sprite, gummy bears and popsicle molds. First you dump the Sprite into the mold and then place a few gummy bears. Let it freeze for a few hours and you now have an icy treat.
Project #2: Indoor Windchill
For this project you need a large bowl, ice and a fan. You place the ice in the bowl and place it in front of the fan, creating a cool breeze for you to enjoy.
Project #3: Icy Scarf
You can keep your body temperature down with this trick! Place ice in the center of a bandanna or scarf and then wrap it up. You can secure it shut with safety pins and then wrap it around your neck for instant relief.
Project #4: Essential Oil Spray Bottle
Spray bottles are always nice for a little mist, but if you put 15 drops of peppermint essential oil inside it adds more of a refreshing feel.
Project #5: Aloe Ice Cubes
Place aloe and water into an ice tray and let it freeze. Once it's done it will provide relief to your sunburn.