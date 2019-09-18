Great Falls Airport

GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services says from around 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. September 18, emergency personnel from across Cascade County will be participating in a disaster exercise at the Great Falls International Airport.

  • Agencies involved in the exercise include:

  • Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services

  • Great Falls & Cascade County Emergency Communications Center

  • Great Falls International Airport Police

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue

  • Montana Air National Guard Fire

  • Malmstrom Air Force Base

  • Great Falls Emergency Services

  • Cascade County Sheriff’s Office

  • Great Falls Police Department

The disaster exercise is a simulated aircraft crash on a runway just outside the terminal.

Anyone around the airport can expect to see an increase in emergency vehicles and personnel and travelers going to and from the Great Falls International Airport will not be affected.

