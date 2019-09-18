GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services says from around 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. September 18, emergency personnel from across Cascade County will be participating in a disaster exercise at the Great Falls International Airport.
Agencies involved in the exercise include:
Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services
Great Falls & Cascade County Emergency Communications Center
Great Falls International Airport Police
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Montana Air National Guard Fire
Malmstrom Air Force Base
Great Falls Emergency Services
Cascade County Sheriff’s Office
Great Falls Police Department
The disaster exercise is a simulated aircraft crash on a runway just outside the terminal.
Anyone around the airport can expect to see an increase in emergency vehicles and personnel and travelers going to and from the Great Falls International Airport will not be affected.