For the first time the great falls business improvement district is hosting its first ever Pedlet Passport event.
The idea of the event is to provide participating businesses outside dining, with a twist.
The twist is that everyone who comes into the businesses will receive one of these passports.
The goal to get all the stamps from each business.
Joan Redeen community director for the great falls B.I.D. talked with us about what people can expect from this event.
“This is the first year we have done it and its just basically to get folks downtown, check out some businesses get some outdoor dining as long as the weather allows and out afternoons should be rather lovely to sit outside this time of year.”
Once you get your passport and all your stamps you can leave your passport at the place you get your last stamp to be entered into winning a prize from a drawing in June.
For a list of participating businesses you can find the link on our website k-f-b-b dot com posted after the show.