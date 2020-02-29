GREAT FALLS - Patients filled the halls of a clinic at Great Falls College MSU as students-in-training and professional volunteer dentists offered free dental services for its fifth yearly dental day and health fair.
In ‘No Smile Left Behind,' they gave teeth cleanings, tooth extractions and educational booths to encourage preventative steps people can take in keeping their oral hygiene well and good, with one example being more thorough ways to brush your teeth.
Coacher Rebecca Cochran said students like herself also want to educate the public through these events on how dental health can affect your overall well being.
"The plaque on your teeth is directly correlated to the plaque on your heart. It can lead to high blood pressure, it can lead to heart attacks,” explained Cochran. “Maintaining that plaque in how we take care of our teeth can affect your overall health and not just your heart but your entire body."
In addition to helping out the public, the fair also gave dental students a chance to understand the complexities of oral procedures, through hands-on experiences with patients, as they continue their studies in the field.