GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday afternoon concerning the three children who were taken earlier that morning.
According to Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the Great Falls Police Department was notified about the missing children around 8:00 am Thursday morning.
The children were in the custody of the Department of Child and Family Services and living with their grandfather, Tony DeMontigny Senior.
Tony DeMontigny Sr. at the time was the custodial guardian of the children, Cascade County Sheriff's Office saying that he was required to safeguard the children, and not allow them to go with their parents.
The Department of Child Family Services learned that the children were not in DeMontigny Sr.’s home Thursday morning and contacted the Great Falls Police Department.
Great Falls Police found that the suspects lived in the county and so the jurisdiction of the investigation fell to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.
GFPD began working with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and conducted interviews, contacted suspects, began gathering information and contacted the Department of Child Family Services for more information.
An AMBER Alert was sent that day around 11 am saying the three children were taken during the night by their non-custodial parents Tony DeMontigny and Ellaura Wright who have a history of drugs and violence.
Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continued all day, and around 3:23 pm the children were located by Idaho State Police outside of Salmon, Idaho after the suspects’ car ran out of gas.
The suspects are currently in custody in Idaho at the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office and will be extradited to Cascade County.
It is currently unknown how long the extradition process will take according to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Tony DeMontigny Jr. and Ellaura Wright have felony warrants for three counts of custodial interference with a $50,000 bond.
Anthony DeMontigny Sr. was also arrested for three counts of accountability to custodial interference for his involvement.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says as of Friday, the children have been brought back to Montana.
“Probably the most difficult part was like, we talked about with Anthony DeMontigny Sr., is basically not giving accurate intel and not helping us, you know, find the children who are in danger.” Said Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.
Cascade County Sheriff’s Office added they do not know why or where the suspects were headed at the time.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case as well, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office saying they were able to find one of the last known locations and get surveillance video of the suspects and their car.
Several other organizations were involved in the investigation including the Department of Child Family Services, the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade County Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice and federal agencies like the FBI.