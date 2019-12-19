GREAT FALLS - From stockings to shiny ornaments, communities across Montana are preparing themselves for the Christmas season. However, for families taking care of relatives with dementia, the festivities can require a different kind of preparation.
On a regular day, dementia can make you forget how to do basic things, like showering and putting on your shoes, and caring for those with it during the holiday season can get a little harder.
Why? Because so much changes between Thanksgiving and New Years, which can cause more stress for those with these types of conditions.
This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t visit family and friends during the holidays. Instead there are some things you can do to ease the holiday anxiety, like presenting easy-to-pick options.
“If you just hold up two things, [ask] ‘Do you want this or this?’” said Dabler Tuss, the manager of Benefis’ Senior Services. “That’s clear and concise and that can make them choose better, but you don’t want to give them too many things to choose from.”
For one woman from Fairfield, she’s doing what she can to bring festive joy to her mother, who has the condition.
So far, Janice Loss and her family have been decorating Mother Becky Knight’s room at Benefis Senior Services with ornament-covered tree and stockings. Things are more merry now, but when they first learned about Becky’s diagnosis in September, it was a bittersweet moment for everyone.
“It was sad, and yet it was also a relief to know why she was doing what she was doing,” said Janice.
For the better part of a year, Becky would forget about self-care back when she lived in Billings, especially when it came to using oxygen for her heart condition. Janice said Becky would hallucinate whenever she forgot the procedure.
“Without that oxygen, her brain wasn’t working right,” she said.
Before the diagnosis, Janice and her siblings did what they could to care for her, but it wasn’t easy. This was especially due to fights between Becky and her children that came from the dementia.
“We had to realize that she wasn’t striking out at us personally,” Janice said, with tears in her eyes as she recalled the memory.
After moving from Billings to Fairfield, and from an assisted living center there to Benefis in Great Falls, Janice said her mom is doing better now with the care she’s received. However, with Christmas around the corner, distance is her family’s biggest challenge.
“It’s a little harder because she wants family around so much and it’s difficult for them to come from a long ways,” said Janice. “They can’t always be here.”
While arguments can happen at any Christmas gathering, Janice said it’s better to not add to the fire if it’s someone with dementia. Instead, she has a different suggestion.
“It’s just easier to let them think what they’re thinking and go with it,” she said.
Additionally, both Dabler Tuss and Janice recommends calming music, like certain Christmas carols, which can help soothe someone with dementia, especially when they’re agitated.
Have a relative with the condition? Dabler Tuss encourages those who do to not give up on them, even if they don’t remember you.