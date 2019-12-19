Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...EASTERN GLACIER, CASCADE, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE TREE DAMAGE AND ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR PHILIP ARTHUR PIETZ. PHILIP IS A WHITE MALE, 5-FOOT 10-INCHES TALL, 120 POUNDS. HE WAS LAST SEEN DECEMBER 2ND IN THE WALMART/BURGER KING PARKING LOT IN HELENA, MONTANA WEARING A BLUE JACKET WITH A FUR HOOD. PHILIP IS A TRANSIENT AND RESIDES IN HIS TRUCK. HIS TRUCK WAS FOUND CRASHED NEAR A RANCH NORTH OF HELENA. HE IS CONSIDERED ENDANGERED. PLEASE CALL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 4 4 7, 3 2 3 3, OR 9 1 1, WITH ANY INFORMATION.