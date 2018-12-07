It's the holiday season, and while you're busy thinking about gift ideas and winter weather, you might not want to forget about your healthcare.
The open enrollment deadline for Medicare is Friday night. Tina Bundtrock, who is the Outreach Enrollment Specialist at Benefis, said that if you have any questions or concerns you want to call Medicare immediately.
As for Affordable Care, you still have until December 15th to enroll. However, Bundtrock suggests enrolling sooner rather than later. She says the system tends to get busy, and you want to start planning ahead of time.
"Know what your family household size is, know who is going to be in your tax household. And I say that because some folks don't know if they are going to be claiming a child that's in college. Know the whole household income, and don't hesitate," Bundtrock said.
The federal mandate to have insurance ends in 2018. That means that after this year you are not longer required to carry insurance or receive a penalty.