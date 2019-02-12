GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, a woman's body was found lying face down in the snow in her own driveway on Saturday, February 9th, 2019.
CCSO has identified the woman as 48-year-old Lisa Doty of Great Falls and say she was driving home between midnight and 1 am when she slid off the road. After trying unsuccessfully to dig her vehicle out the snow and dropping her keys, a passerby gave her a ride home. Her ride left, but without her keys, Doty found herself locked out. An investigation shows she appears to have tried to get inside by breaking a window.
Doty was not dressed for the sub zero temperatures and was found dead in her driveway over 10 hours later. While the investigation is ongoing, an autopsy shows exposure was a contributing factor in her death. CCSO also says alcohol may have been a factor but the investigation is ongoing.