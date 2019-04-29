One person is dead and two others were sent to the hospital after a police car chase ended in a crash in Havre early Sunday morning.
According to the Havre police department, the crash happened around 4:15 Sunday morning when Havre police spotted a 26-year-old Havre man in a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata vehicle.
When they tried to pull him over, the unidentified driver sped down Highway 2, eluding officers.
Havre police lost sight of the suspect until an officer on the east end of Havre spotted him again.
As the suspect rounded the corner of 1st street and 14th avenue, he crashed into an SUV leaving a parking lot.
According to MHP Trooper Lewis Johnson, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene
His passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Billings, wasn't wearing a seat belt and is in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old man from Pennsylvania, sustained minor injuries.
Both were transported to Northern Montana Hospital to seek medical attention.
Drug and alcohol haven't been ruled out as of yet and the investigation has been turned over to MHP.