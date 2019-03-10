According to a report by physicians at Nationwide Children's Hospital, children with a mental health diagnosis are much more sensitive to time changes.
As a result, sleep is much more vital to their health and well-being.
Children with depression, anxiety, ADHD, autism, and bipolar disorder all experience difficulty with the transition, experiencing side affects ranging from insomnia to manic episodes.
Medications also play a role in how a child will transition with a new time change.
Medical professionals suggest that you have a plan in place to give a larger dose that will last longer or possibly give the medication at an earlier time.
Nationwide Children's Hospital’s behavioral health experts say there are several other things you can do to help your child sleep.
The first thing you should do is to remove all screens, such as phones, tablets, and tv's from the bedroom.
You'll also want to make sure you avoid large meals before heading to bed. A small snack is acceptable.
Avoiding anything with caffeine 8 hours before bed is also suggested.
Make sure to keep your child's bedroom as comfortable as possible and avoid doing any exercise or activities that will get your child energized before bed.