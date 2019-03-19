DAV Transportation Network short $9,000 for a new car

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls DAV Volunteer Transportation Network's car is on its last limb! And if they can't match their grant by April 1st, they'll be out one of two cars.
According to the Great Falls DAV Volunteer Transportation Network in Great Falls, $9,000 is how much money they need to raise in order to match a grant allowing them to replace their beat-up car. Without this money, over 100 veterans will not be able to get to their medical visits on their own and will be put out a ride.
This transportation vehicle has definitely been around the block. It's 10-years-old, has over 220,000 miles on it, and it has $2,000 worth of front end damage after hitting a deer in January. It travels across the entire state on a daily basis taking veterans living in Great Falls to medical facilities in Helena, Kalispell, and Fort Harrison.
The DAV Chapter Two says they have to provide this money on their own making it financially difficult for them to come up with a large sum of change.
"We need to replace it. This is a crisis need right now that we have to fulfill,” said Meg Parsetich the Local Ride Coordinator with the DAV Volunteer Transportation Network in Great Falls.
Now, there's been some confusion of people thinking the DAV Volunteer Transportation Network car that was presented in Great Falls back in September stayed here, but that car was actually sent to Billings, it was only be showing cased in Great Falls.
For more details and how to donate, call Meg Parsetich at 406-788-9512.