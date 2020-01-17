GREAT FALLS- Dangerous wind chills are expected through Friday afternoon according to the National Weather Service, and temperatures are expected to warm up by Sunday.
If you’re planning to go out Friday, you might want to bundle up as wind chills are expected to bring temperatures from-20 to -40 degrees with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line.
Dangerously cold wind chills like these could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
After the dangerous wind chills and cold temperatures the NWS is calling for, things are expected to relax on Sunday, with afternoon temperatures getting into the 40s in some areas.
According to the NWS Great Falls Facebook, forecast models show Great Falls at 41 degrees, with Choteau and Raynesford at 42 degrees and Augusta at 45 degrees by Sunday afternoon.
Although forecast models are showing temperatures are expected to warm up, areas northeast of Great Falls are still expected to be cold, just not as cold, by Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service Glasgow says in northeastern Montana, a wind chill advisory will continue for counties north of the Missouri River until 11:00 am Sunday, with a wind chill advisory from 6:00 pm Friday to 12:00 pm on Saturday for counties south of the Missouri River.
Fresh snow is expected on the ground in northeast Montana and combined with high winds, lower visibilities in the are possible, NWS Glasgow saying people can expect visibilities to fall to around one mile with the band of light snow.
Milder conditions are expected to come later this month, NWS Glasgow posting there is a probability of above-normal temperatures.