GREAT FALLS- Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is having an evening of discussion with Montana artist Dana Berardinis.
The event will be free and open to the public on November 8 beginning at 5:30 pm with discussions with Dana, followed by a reception with Bluegrass music by Jeff Carroll and finger foods.
Dana Berardinis will be at the event to talk about her new body of work, Forgotten Lands.
A release from the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art says the body of work is comprised of contemporary large scale landscape paintings, drawings and prints that explore environmental concerns about the changing nature of Northwest Montana’s diverse wetlands.