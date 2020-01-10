BRADY- Friday morning, Montana Highway Patrol was north of Brady on I-15 where a guardrail had been damaged.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation Travel Info website, MHP was near the Brady interchange at mile marker 328.2.
The Montana Department of Transportation Road Report Twitter reported a single-vehicle accident in the area.
The DOJ Incident Report, listed the incident as a no injury crash.
Road conditions in the area at the time were listed as scattered snow and ice.
Anyone in the area is asked use caution and move over for emergency personnel.
Reduced speeds and single lane traffic could be expected in the area.
The cause of the incident is currently unknown.
