GREAT FALLS- This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection started a new small-scale pilot program where agents collect DNA samples from certain people who are already in custody.
Under the 90-day program, based in Detroit and southwestern Texas, detainees between 14 and 79 years old can submit to testing using a cheek swab.
That data is then sent to the Department of Justice, which authorities say, will be useful if they're arrested, face charges, or are convicted of another crime.
The program complies with an existing law, based on a proposed amendment from the DOJ back in October.
The program also gives the agency a chance to test the impacts of DNA sampling for workflow at border patrol, which is expected to speed up operations in the future.
"It refers to how much time it takes for an agent to process and collect DNA and how that would fit into the routine of processing an individual as they're either apprehended or as they come across the port of entry," said Kelly Cahalan, Public Relations Specialist with US Customs and Border Protection.
The program could eventually spread to other CBP sites across the U.S., including those here in Montana.
The pilot program will end in April and there is currently no specific timeline yet for nationwide implementation.