Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * CASCADE COUNTY, PARTICULARLY THE MISSOURI RIVER IN THE GREAT FALLS AREA. * THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * THIS MORNING AN ICE JAM WAS REPORTED ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER IN GREAT FALLS, WITH WATERS STEADILY RISING AND IMPACTING LOW LYING PARTS OF RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK NEAR THE CENTRAL AVENUE BRIDGE. * ICE AND RIVER WATERS MAY CONTINUE TO PUSH ONTO THE RIVER BANKS NEAR RIVERSIDE PARK. FLOODING COULD BEGIN TO IMPACT RIVER DRIVE BETWEEN THE 10TH AVENUE BRIDGE AND BROADWATER BAY PARK, ALONG WITH CONTINUED IMPACTS TO LOW- LYING PARTS OF RIVER'S EDGE TRAIL AND RIVERSIDE PARK NEAR THE CENTRAL AVENUE BRIDGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&