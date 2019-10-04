SHELBY- Management of CWD in North-Central Montana has so far lead to a scheduled hunt and several informational meetings.
At least two meetings are scheduled to inform the community about the current and future management of CWD and the hunt near Chester this fall.
One meeting will be held at the Conrad Community and Senior Citizens Center at 311 South Virginia Street in Conrad starting at 7:00 pm on October 22.
The other meeting will be at the Marias River Electric conference room at 910 Roosevelt Highway in Shelby starting at 7:00 pm on October 24.
Hunting licenses for the CWD hunt in hunting district 400 will be valid starting October 26 through December 1.
Currently, in Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4, hunting districts 400 and 401 are designated as part of the Northern Montana CWD Management Zone.
CWD is a fatal disease that affects deer, elk and moose and if left unmanaged it can cause significant population declines over time. The disease is not known to affect humans or livestock but the CDC has some tips for reducing hunter’s risk of exposure to the disease:
- Don’t shoot, handle, or eat meat from deer and elk that look sick, act strangely, or found dead like roadkill.
- Wear latex or rubber gloves when dressing the animal or handling the meat, minimize how much you handle the animal’s organs, particularly the brain or spinal cord tissues, and don’t use household knives or other kitchen utensils for field dressing.
- Check state wildlife and public health guidance to see whether testing for CWD is recommended or required.
- Strongly consider having the deer or elk tested for CWD before eating the meat; hunters that commercially process deer or elk meat should consider asking that their animal be processed individually to avoid mixing meat from multiple animals.
- If the meat tests positive for CWD do not eat it.