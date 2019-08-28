Crossing guard & her furry friend making students walk to school safe

GREAT FALLS- As the students at Meadowlark Elementary use the crosswalk on their first day of school, they’ll be greeted with a familiar face.

This familiar individual is very protective, hairy, and happens to have four legs. Here's one more hint, it's great at detecting smells.

Her name is Kida, and she happens to be the furry service dog making sure children safely cross the street roughly 180 days a year.

After having back issues, Richelle Ellingson, Kida's owner was looking for a job that would only be a couple of hours a day. She came upon a crossing guard position at Meadowlark Elementary School where she went to school as a kid. She ended up getting the job.

Ellingson said she gets bad anxiety which is why Kida is helping her on the job by slowing the traffic down.

"The kids love her. She loves the kids and I never have to worry about anyone trying to take a child because all I'd have to do is unleash her and she'd be right there. She loves, adores the children," said Ellingson.

Ellingson said Kida gets so sad in the summer when they don't have to work. But, as soon as school starts back up she's whining with excitement wanting to see the kids.

Ellingson explained she enjoys keeping the kids safe. Her advice to those driving in the school area is to slow down and watch where you're going.