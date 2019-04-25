When it comes to catching criminals, the Great Falls Police Department actually relies a lot on you. For instance, another person was arrested with the help from Crimestoppers Thursday morning.
Cascade County Crime Stoppers began in 1985. Now, over 30 years later, they're still hard at work assisting in the capture of criminals in the Great Falls area.
The idea of Crimestoppers came from wanting to give the public a safe and anonymous way to provide information to authorities.
Detective Angel Creech with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says your tips are crucial to solving crimes.
“It definitely helps you know often times there are witnesses to crimes often time’s people know the people we are looking for and it definitely helps,” said Creech.
They've made the process of reporting tips even easier with the use of an app called P-3, as well as their website.
So far, 168 tips have already been turned in through the app since it started last April.
In addition to their app and website, you can always call their 24 hour hotline at 727-tips.