An environmental cleanup crew lost a fitting on a container earlier today causing a fuel spill onto River Road.
They say approximately 41 gallons spilled from the container but none got into the storm drain or into the river.
“Crews are just damming and dicing it to prevent it from getting into the storm drains, using an absorbent to help clean it up until a material shipper can come in and do a proper clean up on the site,” said Jeremy Jones, Assistant Fire Chief in Great Falls Fire.
The spill happened earlier this afternoon and officials said it could take a couple hours to have it all cleaned up.