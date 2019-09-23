Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Steel Etc. on 52 St. North. Flames broke out just before 7:30 p.m. A massive pile of debris could be seen burning from miles away late Monday night. The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department shared these pictures of the scene. There's no word on any injuries. A witness told us fires break out at the site often.
