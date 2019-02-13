You know those old markers you have lying around your junk drawer?
Well instead of throwing them away, Crayola has a program called ColorCycle that allows you to recycle those old and dying markers.
However, this program isn’t just for Crayola markers.
They’ll accept markers of any shape, color, brand or size to be ColorCycled.
The goal of the program is to teach children about the importance of protecting the environment and offering a way to recycle markers instead of just throwing them away.
Here’s how it works.
You’ll simply set aside a cardboard box to collect old markers.
Once the box is full, you’ll tape the box shut and print out a shipping label to Crayola.
FedEx will come and pick it up and Crayola will cover all of the shipping costs.
After the markers arrive, they are melted down and converted into energy.
In fact, one eight-pack of markers can produce enough energy to cook an egg, toast, and heat up two drinks.
Currently, the program is limited to public schools in the lower 48 states; however, Crayola is looking to expand the program to home schools, per-schools and day-cares in the future.