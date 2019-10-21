Crashed car parked in front of Central Catholic High School

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH, ARE POSSIBLE. WIND GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, ESPECIALLY IN WIND PRONE AREAS. * WHERE...NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, EASTERN GLACIER, CASCADE, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, TOOLE, EASTERN PONDERA, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, EASTERN TETON AND JUDITH BASIN. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...HIGH WINDS MAY MOVE LOOSE DEBRIS, DAMAGE PROPERTY, AND CAUSE ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND LIGHTWEIGHT TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. && MOLDAN