Crashed car parked in front of Central Catholic High School

GREAT FALLS - Central Catholic High School students noticed something different in the parking lot today, what's left of a mangled car after being in an accident.
The front of the car completely pushed in.
Instead of carrying passengers it now carries an important message to new drivers.
“Drive safely, drive without texting, drive without fixing your hair looking in the mirror or turning the radio on,” Said Davida Hryszko, Public Health Nurse, Buckle Up Coordinator.
The good news, seventy-five percent of teens already wear a seat belt.
Now, health officials are working to get the last twenty-five percent to pay attention and not make any excuses when it comes to saving lives.
“If a teen is driving by himself he is more likely to buckle up or she. They don't get as distracted with their buddies in the back,” Said Davida Hryszko, Public Health Nurse, Buckle Up Coordinator.
The wrecked car will stay parked in front of central catholic for the entire week, serving as a daily reminder for new drivers.
For more information, you can follow the official link here.