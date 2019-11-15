GREAT FALLS – Today Timothy Crocker, Kaitlin’s Ex-Fiancé took the stand and laid out some shocking accusations.
He told the court room how the crafts were tired of living with Adam and wanted to find a way to get rid of him.
They came up with a plan that sounded like something out of CSI, Kaitlin took Adam into the bedroom and Crocker says they put a plan into action.
"Kaitlyn Craft told me...she was in the bed trying to seduce Adam...that's when Brandon came out of the closet...and shot him in the back of the head," said Timothy Crocker as he was being questioned.
This was brand new information after the original story was that Craft had found Pitzack masturbating in front of Crafts daughter, before shooting him in the back of the head.
The case will adjourn for the weekend and pick back up on Monday morning.
We will keep you updated as the case develops and you can follow our courtroom coverage on twitter.