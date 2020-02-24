One man is facing two counts of sexual abuse of children after his ex-wife found videos of naked children on his phone.
Court records say that Cory Eli's ex-wife found two videos of a 12 or 13 year old girl getting out of the shower. When she confronted him about it, he said he had no explanation on why he filmed them and only watched them once. He then deleted the videos in front of her.
Court documents say he called police to get his interview completed. He told police he was comparing the breast size of the child to his wife's and claimed it wasn't anything sexual.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued.