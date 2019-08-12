UPDATE 3:20p.m.
Cascade County Sheriff’s office went to Daniel Thompson’s home on the 8th after a report of an assault on a partner/family member. Court documents say Thompson was drinking when he attempted to strangle the victim. He is accused of hitting her in the face and holding her to the ground. Once police arrived on the scene Thompson barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. CCSO requested the help of the local SWAT team and it wasn’t until Saturday august 9th that Thompson surrendered to sheriff’s deputies. He has been charged with strangulation of a partner or a family member.
The following press release was sent out by Cascade County Sheriff Jessie Slaughter on Monday: