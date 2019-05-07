A Cascade County court case ended in a mistrial Tuesday for a man who’s charged with sex crimes against a child.
Davin Dahl reportedly taught a five-year-old girl sexual acts in 2018, something she then taught to another child.
According to Cascade County Attorney Joshua Racki , the judge declared a mistrial because the alleged victim, now six-years-old, was unable to testify in court. This took place following a forensic interview between Detective Adam Price and an eight-year-old witness.
Before the trial, there were plans to have the alleged victim in another room for her to testify with video, but she was still unable to take the stand Tuesday.
Racki says the investigation originally started after an interview with the alleged victim and a witness. The victim had told police she learned oral sex from Dahl.
Dahl is still subject to the conditions of his release, and a new trial date has yet to be scheduled.