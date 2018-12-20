CourseCo to take over city run golf courses

The two city run golf courses Eagle Falls and Anaconda Hills will soon be managed by an outside company. But you shouldn’t notice too many changes anytime soon.
According to the city manager, Greg Doyon, the golf courses have not been profitable and the taxpayers have been footing the bill out of the general fund every year. So now having California based company course-co step in, he says it could be a win for the city.
“I'm not sure people really appreciate the full magnitude of what we have just done. Providing it works out, it all looks good, but providing it works out the way we think it's going to it really helps the city across the board in many different areas,” said City Manager Greg Doyon.
Doyen stated there shouldn’t be many if any changes in personnel at the courses. They won't work as city employees anymore, but will be trained and kept as course co employees who has a 95% retention rating.
Course co said to the city they were excited to see how well maintained the courses were and keeping the existing experienced employees is a part of keeping that maintenance going.
CourseCo will take over managing from the city come February 1st of 2019.